THE blunder that the United States committed in initiating an uncalled-for war of aggression against Iran is set to re-write the existing world order but instead of carrying out self-accountability, President Donald Trump is still churning out statements focused at might makes right. The latest example is the proposition to ask Arab nations to pay for the cost of the Iran war. At the same time, he had the audacity to threaten to blow up entirely the vital civilian infrastructure in Iran, which would constitute a grave war crime by all definitions.

The peace process is proceeding ahead and a deal is possible given the warring parties frankly acknowledge the ground realities but the biggest hurdle in the way of de-escalation is the mercurial decision-making of the US President and his habit of hurling threats as well as insults on leaders and nations. The United States is facing unprecedented global isolation as no country except the Zionist regime is supporting its Iran adventure and domestic opposition to the illegal war is also increasing as highlighted by country-wide ‘No Kings’ protests in the United States. However, instead of rectifying his policies and behavior, the President is harping on the same old string and this could compound the woes of the US as well as the entire world. What an irony that the United States has the audacity of thinking in terms of asking Arab states to pay the cost of the Iran war when they are suffering for no fault of theirs? Did the US start the war at the instance of Arab nations or consult them before the misadventure? The sole objective of the war is to ensure security of the Jewish State and promote its agenda of Greater Israel. Why on earth Arabs should fund a war that is aimed at paving the way for snatching their lands with ease? Arabs bore the burden of US military bases on the assumption they would shield them against security threats but the war proved they were, instead, a liability for them.

The US military personnel are simply running away to save their own lives and in the process jeopardizing civilian lives in the host countries by seeking shelter (against Iranian attacks) in densely populated areas. Apart from failure of the United States to provide effective security cover to host countries, both the US and Israel are provoking Iran to target economic assets of Arab countries in retaliation for attacks on its civilian infrastructure and economic and educational monuments. Sadly enough, the US is planning to occupy some geo-strategically important islands of Iran with Tehran threatening to hit critical infrastructure in the Gulf countries. In fact, both the United States and Israel are fighting the war from a distance of thousands of miles and their mischievous actions are bringing uncalled for harm for Arab nations. Under these circumstances, there is every reason for Arab countries to demand compensation from the United States for damages they are suffering in the war. Above all, the United States is considering asking Arabs to pay for the cost of war despite the fact that all regional countries are on record having told Washington not to use their territories against any assault on Iran. However, as confirmed by President Trump, the US is misusing their territories without knowledge and permission of these countries. The Gulf States are also supporting the peace process and want an immediate end to the ongoing war as it is hugely impacting their economies but the US and Israel are not only prolonging it but threatening to escalate the conflict in a manner that could spell havoc for oil wealth of the region. Under these circumstances, it is imperative both for Iran and Arab countries to exercise restraint to foil designs of the invaders.