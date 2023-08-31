The Middle East sovereign wealth funds have plans to inject up to $120 billion into Egypt, thus indicating their strong confidence in the country’s market growth, according to Knight Frank MENA, a global real estate consultancy.

Amidst the post-pandemic landscape, a revitalised global interest in Africa has emerged, underscored by significant investment commitments from major players, stated Knight Frank Mena in its ‘Africa Horizons 2023/24 Report’, a comprehensive analysis showcasing Africa’s remarkable post-pandemic recovery.

The report spotlights Egypt’s real estate market, particularly Cairo, as an outstanding prospect for investment.—Zawya News