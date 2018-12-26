MCR confiscates two truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive Wednesday confiscated two truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman told APP that the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths in Commercial Market, Jamia Masjid road and adjoining areas and confiscated two truckloads of goods.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.

Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, spokesman added.—APP

