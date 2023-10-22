Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice and chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked people for according to a warm welcome to three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his return to the homeland on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “A huge thank you to the people from all corners of Pakistan who joined the people of Lahore to give a phenomenal welcome to their Leader, their Quaid, The one and only.. Nawaz Sharif! You created history! Alhamdolillah!.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier Nawaz Sharif on the trip.