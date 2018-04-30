Man shot dead by unknown

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was shot and killed by an unidentified assailant over unknown reasons. The police on Sunday said that one Zulfiqar (50), a father of four, was shot and killed by an unidentified person in village Salahnke, in the limits of the Sabzpir police station, on late Friday night.

The accused managed to flee from the spot. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police have registered a case on the report of Qaiser Mehmood, the brother of the deceased, against the unknown killer and started investigations.

Meanwhile a girl was killed and five, including her parents and siblings, were injured on Sunday in a collision between tractor trolley and van.

According to details, a passenger van and a tractor trolley collided at Sialkot-Daska road near Aadha stop, in the limits of the Mautra police station. As a result of the mishap one of the riders of van, Sadia (16) was killed at the spot and her father Rasheed (50), her mother Samina Kauser (45), her sister Nadia (24), her brother Danish (8) and a relative Tayyab s/o Hanif (15) sustained injuries.

The driver of tractor trolley managed to escape and the injured were rushed to a local hospital. The police have registered a case against Asghar, driver of the tractor trolley, and taken the vehicle in custody. It is told that the affected family belonged to Narowal district.