Man commits suicide

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A young man on Sunday committed suicide by gunning himself down. According to details, Tayyab s/o Ilyas (21) shot himself dead in his home in muhallah Rehmatpura, in the limits of the Uggoki police station. The SHO Uggoki Inspector Rana Asif Nadeem has told that the deceased had come back from abroad a few days ago and was heart broken after his engagement with a lady had been cancelled.

Meanwhile it is reported that the unidentified body of a woman was found on Sunday. According to police the unidentified body of an elderly woman was found by the street near the Shrines of Mai Allah Rakhi, in the limits of the City Pasroor police station, which was taken into custody. Cause of the death of the is yet to be ascertained, however investigations have been started.