There is a high mortality rate of children under age five in the world due to the malnutrition. Globally around 2.7 million deaths of children under age five take place because of the malnutrition. About 159 million don’t get the proper height and almost 240 million children are at the peril of growth deficiency. Pakistan is one of those countries which face the menace of malnutrition. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), more than 37 million people in Pakistan are not getting proper food. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2011, one-third of all children are not getting proper weight according to their age. Nearly 44 percent children are suffering from height problem.

About 57 percent of children under five are stunted in Sindh alone. In Sindh, Tharparkar is the most affected region in terms of malnutrition. According to WHO statistics, around 45 percent of children are suffering from height problem in Tharparkar. Tharparkar is suffering from the high mortality rate of the children. About 3.7 percent budget is being spent on nutrition which is very less budget to tackle the problem. This is the lesser disbursed budget in Asia. Poverty is the main cause of malnutrition. People are not able to feed themselves and their children properly. Prices of fruits and vegetables are skyrocketing. The world has to ponder seriously over the issue of malnutrition.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

