An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday acquitted the main accused, Nadeem Zia Pirzada and Kamran Kayani, in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project reference due to the lack of evidence.

“There is insufficient evidence to indict the accused. They cannot be summoned for a trial. They are acquitted,” Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan delivered the reserved judgement.

Nadeem Zia Pirzada and Kamran Kayani appeared before the court. They remained proclaimed offenders for a long period of time in the Asiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project reference.

“Now Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Khan Cheema will also be acquitted in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference, and the case will end with their acquittal,” Shehbaz Sharif and AhadCheema’s lawyers said.

The court has kept the hearing on the acquittal pleas of Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Khan Cheema adjourned till October 17.

Amjad Pervaiz, the lawyer for former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ahmed Khan Cheema, has also completed his arguments before the court.—NNI