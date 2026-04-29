Malik Riaz in extradition spotlight as Interpol issues Red Notices against Bahria Town Owner

KARACHI – Real estate tycoon and owner of Bahria Town Malik Riaz is facing plethora of legal troubles over the years, primarily involving allegations of corruption, illegal land acquisition, money laundering and now NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed has claimed that Interpol has issued Red Notices for Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz.

Chief of Pakistan’s anti-graft wachdog said the notices were linked to ongoing legal proceedings and added that the bureau is preparing to dispatch a team to advance extradition efforts. The Interpol claim has not revealed details about it.

Malik Riaz was declared absconder in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case. NAB had earlier initiated extradition proceedings from the United Arab Emirates in January 2025.

The father-son duo and their real estate empire have long faced allegations and court battles over land acquisition practices tied to major housing projects. Their legal history includes multiple disputes, including a 2019 Supreme Court ruling ordering payment to the Sindh government related to Bahria Town Karachi land dealings.

Tensions escalated further last year when, amid mounting pressure and looming auction proceedings against Bahria Town assets, Malik Riaz publicly called for a return to “serious dialogue” and a “dignified resolution” to ongoing disputes.

The controversy is further complicated by a 2019 settlement involving Malik Riaz and Ali Riaz with the UK’s National Crime Agency, where £190 million was agreed upon following an unexplained wealth investigation linked to a London property. The funds were later transferred to Pakistan and subsequently became part of a corruption case involving former prime minister Imran Khan.

Malik Riaz consistently maintained that NCA agreement was civil in nature and insists neither he nor his son has been criminally convicted, rejecting all allegations of misconduct.

The latest claims regarding Interpol Red Notices, if confirmed, would mark a dramatic escalation in a long-running legal and political saga surrounding one of Pakistan’s most influential and controversial business families.