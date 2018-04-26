Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while, rain-thunderstorm is likely at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme northern parts of the country during next 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained: Padidan, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Moenjodaro 45°C, Hyderbad 43°C, Multan 42°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 40°C, Karachi 37°C, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Islamabad 34°C, Quetta 31°C, Gilgit, Chitral 30°C and Murree 24°C.

The Provincial Met Office Wednesday forecast dry weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. However partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Chitral, Swat, Lower Dir and Upper Dir districts and FATA (Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai and Mohmand agencies) for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office predicted dry weather for most parts of the region.—APP