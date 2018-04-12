Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Zhob divisions.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, highest maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and lowest minimum 24 centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy and hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

The rain lashed for some time. Rain water was accumulated on city roads and entered in houses in downstream localities of the city. The sewerage system was also chocked. The accumulation of rainwater disrupted routine traffic and rainwater could not be drained out in several areas.

On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 41 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 23 Centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP