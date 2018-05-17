Mainly hot, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places of Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan, Quetta, Sibbi divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to party cloudy weather.

On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 27 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP