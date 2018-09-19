Mainly dry weather expected in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 Centigrade degrees were recorded on Wednesday.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Highest maximum temperature recorded yesterday was at Sibbi 42°C and Dadu, Dalbandin 41°C. Main cities Temperatures: Islamabad 33°C, Quetta 33°C, Peshawar 36°C, Lahore 37°C, Faisalabad 37°C, Multan 38°C, Karachi 33°C, Hyderabad 37°C, Dir 33°C, Gilgit 32°C.—APP

