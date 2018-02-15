Mainly cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather is likely to grip upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Light rain may occur in Malakand division, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its surrounding hilly areas. Meanwhile, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining areas. Continental air is prevailing over most plain parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Upper FATA and Kashmir, however, weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall remained KP: Parachinar 09mm, Dir 08mm, Lower Dir, Malamjabba 04mm, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 01mm whereas snowfall remained Malamjabba 02 inch, Kalam, Dir 01 inch.

Minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday were; Parachinar -06°C, Kalam, Malamjabba -05°C, Rawalakot, Murree, Skardu, Astore, Ziarat -03°C, Dir -02°C, Chitral 01°C, Gilgit 02°C, Muzaffarabad, Quetta 03°C, Islamabad 04°C, Lahore, Peshawar 07°C, Faisalabad, Multan 08°C, Hyderbad 14°C and Karachi 17°C.—APP