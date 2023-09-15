UNFORTUNATELY, Pakistan has been “entrapped” into the unending battle of dominating mafias and self-claimed messiahs due to which economy, politics, society, state and even human survival has now reached the its lowest ebbs. Resultantly, middle class has now been further “marginalized” because of bad governance, corruption, nurturing of cronies & cartels, political sarcasm, economic unpredictability and constant denial of people’s prosperity in the country by various political parties and other stakeholders alike. Thus “brutal plundering” has been pursued under the flagship of so-called democracy, producing mere “draconian propositions” and governments remaining killing squads for the common people’s fates.

The rise to “absolute power’s doctrine” consequently turned politics into “personal dynasts” due to which the corrupt system only produced “midgets”, misleading the people and civil society alike. Therefore, the common people have been on the receiving end. Fortunately, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s “grand operation” against mafias achieved remarkable results in terms of substantial reduction in dollar rate, narrowing exchange parity, Pak rupee sustainability, control on price hike of sugar, wheat, rice, fertilizers and cements because of strict actions against smugglers of commodities. It has produced some sense of economic stability and sustainability.

Ironically, the recently held joint APEX and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meetings “badly” but rightly exposed height of “poor performance” of many caretaker ministers mainly, Dr. Gohar Ejaz investments/Textile and IT & Telecom, Foreign Affairs, education, health ministers etc. It seems that most of the ministers are “wasting” their time and energies in just “developing” their own “personal connections” to further strengthen their “family businesses” by meeting different “ambassadors/high commissioners”, foreign dignitaries and multinational companies.

Moreover, “disdain” activities and “disturbing” statements have already become a “Laughing Stock” in the diplomatic community and corporate sector. High claims of achieving “US$50 billion trade” with “Uzbekistan” and “US$80 billion revenues from exports” simply reflects high levels of political immaturity, economic wizard, lack of professionalism, lack of knowledge about the nature, potential, scope and prospects of trading relations with Central Asian Countries. Additionally, Dr Ejaz by mere “focusing” on “metals & minerals” exploration and development for the revival of macro-economy of the country vividly reflects “lack” of vision and in depth knowledge of various economic models and modules. Even selling or “leasing” of green fields to GCC countries would not be productive. So economic rationality, regional expertise, spirits of pure professionalism and nationalistic policies should be pursued and prevailed instead of “money-minting psychology” for their own “textiles” and “corporate entities”.

Unfortunately, in the high-powered meetings Pakistan’s bureaucracy has been “diagnosed” and “labelled” as inefficient, incompetent, uncooperative and unprofessional to facilitate attraction of inflows of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the country. APEX and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) took serious notice of this “jinx” creating lots of administrative and policy “impediments” to accommodate foreign companies and investors to make investment in the country.

In this connection, with the passage of time the “prestige” of high bureaucracy has been downgraded because of rampant chained corruption, bad governance, formation of political cronies, corporate cartels, misuse of unlimited discretions and last but not the least acute shortage of professional/technocrats in various ministries ultimately transforming it into a “dormant domain” of “unbridled” so-called wise-men. There has been lack of professional training on real issues through scientific modules and conflict resolution thus foreigners are “reluctant” to make investment in the country.

Time and again the Chinese Government and its private companies have been “grouching” against the unfriendly attitude and unprofessional mentality of our high bureaucracy causing delays in the approval, sanction, execution, implementation and completion of many projects under the flagship of CPEC in the country. It badly damaged our “creditability” and urge for “quick” economic recovery. Unfortunately, bureaucratic “saga” still continues. Even the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also conveyed their serious “displeasure” and “dissatisfaction” about the negative, unproductive and non-participatory approach of our bureaucracy.

Incumbent Prime Minister ‘Anwar ul Haq Kakar” is taking all possible measure to facilitate foreign investors however; his sincere efforts have been “hijacked” by some interim minister’s so-called magic statements which must be discarded as soon as possible. In summary it is suggested that ongoing grand operation against smugglers, hoarders, financial thieves, market insiders, manipulators, blackmailers, corrupt junta, bureaucrats, illegal “land grabbers” and last but not the least, “political jokers” and social media “fugitives” should be dealt with iron hands.

More integrated efforts should be started to provide some kind of “price stability” and easy availability of basic commodities in the markets throughout the country. Fiscal and monetary discipline, broadening of tax base through financial incentives and sense of security across the board should also be formulated. A system of check and balance and separation of power should be institutionalized from top to bottom. Formation of a “New Group” of high bureaucracy comprising professionals, technocrats, jurists of international law, economic diplomacy, financial experts, media and last but not the least, conflict resolution must be a “strategic priority” in the country for gearing up of FDIs and FPIs in the country.

There should be complete and “ruthless accountability” through speedy trials and transparent judicial means to rescue the “paralyzed” system from the clutches of corrupt masters and “midgets”. Honestly there is an urgent need to chalk out a special “road-map” for strengthening bilateral economic ties, trade volumes, seeking FDIs, joint ventures, industrial cooperation with all the Central Asian countries plus the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is imperative to come out of “cosmetic mindset” and “ritual” sermons of historic/brotherly ties, shifting towards harmonious “paradigm shift” in extending cooperation in diverse sectors of the economy.

Last but not the least, it is exigent to form an “Advisory Council” in the fields of CPEC Phase-II, building of special free economic zones, negotiation & settlement of new projects and pending issues with Chinese Government and private companies. The long pending issue of “safety & security” of the Chinese workers/investors and projects of the CPEC should be resolve through the “Integrated Joint Security Model”. There is a pressing need to seriously look into newly announced “US-India-Saudi-Europa” rail and seaports corridors, BRICS expansion, de-dollarization and Global South to give some “breathing” space to state, society and economic system. Moreover, time has finally reached when the main stakeholders should say “no” to America and fully “align” with China, ASEAN, GCC, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for quick economic recovery and geopolitical freedom. “Geo-Economic” is the way forward.

—The writer is Executive Director, Centre for South Asia & International Studies, Islamabad, regional expert China, BRI & CPEC & senior analyst, world affairs, Pakistan Observer.

