Low gas pressure continues

Rawalpindi

Low gas pressure is continued in most parts of the city and creating problems for the domestic users especially in morning and evening from the beginning of the winter.

The unannounced gas load shedding severely affected the daily routine activities of public.

It is important to point out that those working in offices and students had to leave for their daily routine without taking breakfast due to the unavailability of gas at that time.

Most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for these reason housewives are unable to cook food.

The people residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh,Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Murshid Town, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town,Shah Khalid Colony.

Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure. Adeela bibi, a housewife, said that public was facing problems because of inefficiency of the Concerned Officers. “We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants.—APP