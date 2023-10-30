The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to police officers named in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist SanamJaved’s contempt of court request. The court has asked the police officers to respond to the request by November 3, 2023. Justice Ali BaqerNajafi of the Lahore High Court heard SanamJaved’s contempt of court request. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the police report submitted to the court in compliance with a court order stated that two cases were registered against SanamJaved.

However, after seeking release, SanamJaved was arrested again in the Askari Tower case and later discharged by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). She was then named in the Model Town case. Public Prosecutor GhulamSarwarNahang informed the court that there is some progress in the May 9 cases on a daily basis and that SanamJaved has also been nominated in other cases. The Lahore High Court has asked the relevant police officers to respond to the contempt of court petition by November 3, 2023.