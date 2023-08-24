LAHORE – The market timing in Punjab capital city of Lahore has been extended by one hour in order to facilitate the business community.

A notification issued by DC Lahore Rafia Haider states, “All commercial markets, shopping malls, shops (whole sale and retails) including bakeries and sweet shops shall close their business by 11:00 pm throughout the week”.

“All Restaurants, Hotels, Coffee, Shops, and other Eateries will be permitted to operate till 11:00 pm throughout the week. Furthermore, home delivery services shall be permitted till 12:30am only,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, medical stores, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, milk shops, tandoors and puncture shops will be exempted from it as they can work around the clock.

Earlier, the working hours had been restricted to 10:00pm under the energy conservation plan.