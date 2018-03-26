The most highly populated capital of the province Balochistan presents a dismal state of health due to the lack of facilities in Quetta’s largest public hospital. The security of the hospital is totally reliant on a few dozen guards who do not even possess basic screening and security devices; unsurprisingly, the hospital laboratories make use of out-of-date equipment well below modern healthcare standards, with hardly any machines for anesthesia, ultrasound, MRI and CT scans.

On the other hand, the 800-bed hospital provides health services to an overwhelming 8,000 to 10,000 people every day; moreover, according to the administration, the government budget for medicines and supplies is inadequate to cater to the needs of millions of patients. The Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other concerned authorities are implored to look into the matter on urgent basis.

BABA FAIZ

