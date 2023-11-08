Under the direction of Mayor Karachi and Chairman Water Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KWSC is taking effective measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply and fair distribution across the city and in this context, KWSC is providing better water supply and drainage facilities to all citizens without discrimination of politics, religion, nation, caste and race۔

These views were expressed by COO KWSC Engineer Asadullah Khan during a separate meeting with PPP leaders Syed Najmi Alam, Ali Ahmed Jan and Town Chairman Safora Rashid Khaskheli. On this occasion, the leaders apprised the KWSC officials about the various water supply and drainage problems faced in different areas of the city and asked that all the problems should be solved on a priority basis.

COO KWSC assured the leaders of prompt redressal of all grievances and directed the concerned officers on the spot to resolve all issues on priority basis, because providing better facilities to the citizens is one of our top priorities.He said that the KWSC is working day and night to serve the citizens with a new commitment and a new identity.