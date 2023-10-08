The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The distribution has come as part of a project aimed at securing and distributing stationery for students in Somalia.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian assis-tance provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. The goal is to support the educational sector in countries in need, enhance the educational environment, and provide essential study supplies for male and female students.

Meanwhile, a team from KSrelief recently vis-ited Amman, Jordan, to assess the progress of a project aimed at improving the lives of refugees and the host community.

The project is being implemented in collabora-tion with the International Medical Corps and focuses on providing vital mental health and child protection services to the most vulnerable individuals.

Specifically, the project aims to deliver high-quality support in areas such as mental health, social services, and child protection to approximately 2,800 individuals residing in the host community and refugee families in Jordan.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to assisting Syrian refugees and vulnerable populations in Jordan, while also contributing to the development of a comprehensive healthcare system.—APP