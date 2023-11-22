The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) and the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, China, have formalized their commitment to strategic collaboration in the realm of e-commerce and related IT opportunities for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony took place during the China Innovation Summit, an initiative led by CAREC that fosters cooperation, collaboration, and the promotion of e-commerce and related IT interventions.

Representing the CEO of KPBoIT, Gul Mohammad, the board’s representative, signed the MoU with the Director of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce. Hangzhou, known for its diverse industrial sectors such as light industry, agriculture.