After the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the important positions in the bureaucracy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were shuffled wherein the Department of Administrative Affairs Saturday announced the transfer and posting of more than a dozen officers. Among those who have been transferred are senior officers of Grades 18, 19 and 20 including Amir Afaq of Grade 20 was instructed to report to the Managing Director (MD) of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, KP and Engineer Abdul Ghafar Khan to Industries, Commerce from Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TE&VTA).

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan as Additional Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Home Captain retired Sanaullah Khan appointed Deputy Commissioner Khyber and Additional Secretary Home Javedullah Mehsud has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Syed Saiful Islam Shah as Additional Secretary Home, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.