Kashmir Solidarity Day today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The whole nation will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on Tuesday, renewing the pledge to continue extending all possible support to people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

This year, the Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces to suppress indigenous freedom movement of people of Kashmir.

It will be a public holiday on February 5 in Pakistan and across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One minute-silence will be observed at 10 am to pay tribute to Shuhada of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives to get their inalienable right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations.

Following which, a human chain will be formed at D chowk Islamabad with active participation of people from all walks of life especially students and officials of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

Share on: WhatsApp