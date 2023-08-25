Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday rejected the impression that he is “exceeding his mandate”, reiterating that his government’s one and only mandate is to assist the forthcoming general elections.

The caretaker premier expressed these remarks during a ceremony in Islamabad to appreciate the SSG commandos and locals who participated in a daring operation to rescue seven schoolchildren and a teacher stranded midair on a 600-foot high chairlift in Allai area of Battagram.

The PM also awarded certificates of appreciation to the participants during the ceremony.

Kakar said the caretaker government has very limited time before the electoral process commences. “We have limited time, and our duty lies in assisting the electoral process. Some believe I am exceeding this mandate, but I remind them that, besides being prime minister, I am also a citizen with the right to express my opinion,” he said.

Reflecting on a recent tragedy in which six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a skirmish in South Waziristan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar warned elements attempting to impose their ideologies through force and intimidation, reminding them that the country was in the safe hands of “very capable people”.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, warned the elements attempting to stop the state from fulfilling its prime responsibilities. “Our way of life, our manner of speech, and our culture will remain steadfast against such forces. Our home is here, and we are not going anywhere. The governance is in the hands of empowered and competent people,” he assured.

Speaking about the rescue operation in Battagram, the premier said that credit went to all who carried out a splendid job of successfully managing the whole operation, adding that the whole nation was worried about the fate of the schoolchildren and a teacher who remained stuck up in the chairlift for the whole day.

“I was wondering [during the operation] how I would have felt if my son, Noorul Haq, would have been in that situation. The rescue plan and its execution saved lives and averted potential catastrophic losses,” Kakar said. “This was a collective effort and credit also goes to those praying for their safe evacuation while sitting at home.”

PM Kakar said the state’s prime responsibility was to provide quality health and education and provide people the opportunity to live a dignified life.

Chairman NDMA Lt.-Gen Inaam Haider Malik on the occasion said the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the PDMA would enhance the capacities of the local administration, Rescue 1122, and other relevant institutions at district level to cope with any such events that might occur in future.