Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Monday he was excited to represent Pakistan in the 78thsession of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement released on social media website X (formerly Twitter), the caretaker prime minister said he had left Pakistan for an important five-day visit to US. He said during his visit he would discuss global environmental challenges with world leaders.

Kakar said he would also interact with international media and top think tanks. It should be noted that caretaker Prime Minister Kakar had left the country for a five-day visit to the US on Sunday.

