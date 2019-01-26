K-Electric response

Apropos to the letter published in Pakistan Observer, on 20th January 2019 titled ‘On the load-shedding’, K-Electric would like to apprise the reader that the power supply in the city is normal with 70% of the city being exempt from load-sheding at all. The power utility also refutes the allegation of unannounced load-sheding. Areas of the city where theft and kundas are heavily prevalent, experience more faults which should not be misconstrued as load-shedding. Our teams are available 24/7 for rectification of these faults and to minimize the inconvenience caused by the unfortunate menace of kundas. We reiterate that KE is committed to eradicating theft and has initiated a massive, non-discriminatory crackdown against power-thieves and defaulters across the city while also investing significantly in infrastructure upgrades and introduction of Aerial Bundled Cables. We are also cognizant of the needs of students and during the board examinations, centres were exempted from load shedding. K-Electric also hopes that the student community will raise their voice against power theft and its negative impact on society. Complaints against illegal connections can be raised anonymously via speakup@ke.com.pk.

TAHA SIDDIQUI, K-Electric Media & PR Department

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp