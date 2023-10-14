The Jordanian field hospital in Gaza is facing an “existential threat” and is likely to stop operating soon due to lack of medical supplies and Israel’s heavy bombardment of the coastal enclave.

An official familiar with the issue said “all neighborhoods around the hospital have been completely destroyed” by Israeli airstrikes.

“The hospital has not been hit by the Israeli airstrikes but all roads leading to the facility have been destroyed,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the military field hospital, dubbed “Gaza/76,” has been facing a severe shortage of medical supplies as well as electric power outages.

The official added that the hospital has per-formed surgeries and provided medical services to survivors of the Israeli airstrikes.

“But the hospital may soon stop operating due to lack of supplies and Palestinians’ inability to reach (the facility),” he said.

In 2009, Jordan set up its military field hospital in Gaza following the 2008 Hamas-Israel war.

The facility is stationed in Gaza’s northern Al-Rimal neighborhood, which has reportedly been heavily bombarded by Israeli jets.

Jordan recently sent medical and lifesaving supplies to Egypt’s Al-Arish North Sinai Governorate to be dispatched to Gaza from the Rafah border crossing, which is now closed.

Jordan’s King Abdullah previously called for opening humanitarian corridors to send lifesaving assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Israel has given orders to evacuate Al-Awdah Hospital in northern Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders.

The hospital director has reportedly refused the Israeli evacuation order, saying that the facility is still operating despite its “catastrophic condi-tions.”—AFP