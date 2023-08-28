An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday again handed over 68 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and workers to police on three-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, after addition of new offences. ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on an application, filed by the police for the remand. Earlier, the investigation officer submitted that the accused including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, Tayyaba Ambreen and others were nominated in the case.

The officer submitted that he needed to further investigate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131 (Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that the accused were sent to jail on judicial remand after police completed investigations from them, adding that no further investigation was required. He submitted that the accused could be investigated in jail, if further investigation was required.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, again handed over the accused to police on three-day physical remand. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the Corps Commander House) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.