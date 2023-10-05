Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Thursday apprised his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi about challenges confronting regional peace, as Pakistan faces an uptick in terror activities — that also involved Afghan nationals.

The caretaker government has given a deadline (November 1) to all illegal immigrants, including Afghan refugees, to leave the country or face forceful expulsion.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Jilani “underscored that challenges confronting regional peace & stability be addressed in collaborative spirit thru collective strategies”.

“The FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afg[hanistan],” the ministry said.

Their meeting was held in Tibet, China, where the foreign minister is visiting China to participate in the Third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation — being held from October 4 to 5.

According to sources, Foreign Minister Jilani made it clear that Afghanistan will have to fulfil its commitment to deny terrorist groups including banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan a space to operate from the neighbouring country.

Sources said the Afghan foreign minister reiterated his government’s stance claiming that Kabul would not allow anyone to use its soil against any country including Pakistan.

On Thursday, Acting Defense Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Yaqub strongly criticised Pakistan’s decision, terming it as “inhumane and barbaric”. He urged Pakistani religious scholars as well as the international community to persuade Pakistan to review its decision. He also warned that such a move by Pakistan would create tensions between the two countries.