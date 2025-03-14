Jaffar Express Attack: Balochistan CM, DG ISPR hold important presser today

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold a joint press conference today in Islamabad.

The presser, which will start at 3:30 pm, will provide a detailed briefing on the Jaffar Express incident and the security forces’ rescue operation.

Both the DG ISPR and the chief minister will present key points related to the Jaffar Express incident.

The press conference comes days after the attack on the passenger train in Balochistan.

During the operation, the security forces successfully eliminated all thirty-three terrorists, including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages in a phased manner in the Operation Jaffar Express.

According to ISPR, Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar was attacked by heavily armed terrorists near Sibi on Tuesday.

The terrorists, after blowing up the railway track, took control of the train and held the passengers hostage including women, children and elderly, using them as human shields.

Security forces immediately responded to the situation. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after a prolonged, intense and daring operation

The security forces have successfully eliminated all thirty-three terrorists including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages in a phased manner.

Tragically, during stage of this intense standoff, the terrorists took the lives of 21 innocent hostages, before the commencement of clearance operation.

Additionally, 4 brave security forces’ soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat. Their selfless actions saved countless lives and prevented further catastrophe.

The security forces of Pakistan are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to the families of the victims and the rescued hostages.

Sanitization operation is also being conducted in the area and abettors of this cowardly and heinous act will be brought to justice.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident.