ITP constitutes special squads to check noise pollution 

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using them.

According to the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free. During the last month, 230 pressure horns were removed from various vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

He said ITP would soon launch a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

Special squads of ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from using pressure horns.—NNI

