Iran’s 27th National Exports Day ceremony was held at Tehran’s Islamic Summit Conference Hall on Saturday, in which the country’s exemplary exporting companies were honored, IRIB reported.

Organized by the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials including Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, and TPO Head Mehdi Zeyghami.

As reported, the process of registration and evaluation of the top exporters started a few months ago, and one part of this evaluation included self-declaration and another part was based on the statistics regarding the companies’ export performance.—Tehran Time