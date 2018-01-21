The latest Indian firing has killed four Pakistani soldiers in an unprovoked attack. According to the ISPR Indian armed forces opened fire on the Pakistani Army soldiers in Gotki sector, when they were repairing communication lines. In retaliation Pakistan Army killed 3 Indian soldiers and wounded several others. Pakistan Foreign Office called the Indian Deputy Commissioner and registered protest with him. Last week a 65-year old woman was killed near the LoC.

Last year India committed 1900 ceasefire violations of the Ceasefire Agreement. It has become routine for Indian to violate the LoC. The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned that Indian Army would not hesitate to take action inside Pakistan if ordered by the government.

Defence experts declared it extremely dangerous that consistent unprovoked violations and irresponsible statement of the Army Chief. India-Israel nexus is considered to be a challenge for regional peace. The armed race will result in tension between India and Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister’s war hysteria will further deteriorate peace in the region. The need of the hour is that international community and the UN take notice of Indian war hysteria..

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

