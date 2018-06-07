Indian troops martyr 3 more youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of the district. Meanwhile, thousands of people raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans participated in the multiple funerals of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, today. Mudassir Ahmed and Sheraz Ahmed, residents of Kulgam and Pulwama, were killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Tangdhar area of Kupwara on the 26th of May. They were secretly buried at Badwan in Tangdhar after being dubbed as foreign militants by the Indian army. However, the families of the youth rejected the Indian army’s claim and demanded handover of their bodies. As a result of strong protests by the locals, the bodies of the youth were exhumed and handed over to their respective families in Lajoora and Parigam areas of the two districts.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, telephonically addressed the mourners, on the occasion. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that the Kashmiri people were facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism for pursuing their right to self-determination. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Hurriyat leader Yasmeen Raja also participated in the final rites of the martyrs.

The killing triggered complete shutdown in Kulgam and Pulwama districts. The authorities snapped mobile and internet services and imposed strict restrictions in the two districts to prevent anti-India protests.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian political leadership wanted to keep senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah behind bars and the judiciary was making it possible by delaying his trial on one pretext or another.

Dineshwar Sharma, India’s interlocutor for occupied Kashmir in a media interview in New Delhi acknowledged that there were historical facts about Kashmir dispute, which could not be denied. He said that whosoever he met in Kashmir talked about Azaadi.—KMS