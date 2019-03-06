According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 06 March 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:
On 06 March 2019, 10:00am to 04:00pm, T&T 17 Mile, B/Kahu, Bahria Golf City, NIH, Sukho feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Pari, Lalazar, Maj Riaz, Jawara feeders, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Bakrala feeder and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.—PR
IESCO power suspension schedule
