IESCO power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 08 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 08 February 2019, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra, Mathial feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

