IESCO power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 15:00pm F-2 (Chip Board), PTC, Industrial, Pakhwal, F-10 (Kala Base), Sohawa, Bewal, Capt.I.W.(S), Jermot, Kaka Khail feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm Gulistan Colony, CNC, Hamayoun Road, Murree Bruery, Pindi-III, MSF, Topi Pumping, Gaddari, Chak Daulat, Bagwal, Col; Akram, Riaz Shaheed, Kaka Kahil, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Kountrilla, Samote, Chappar Sharif feeders, 10:00am to 14:00pm Dk. Najoo, Ali Market, Ban Bhola, Ghazi Kohli, Musa, Qazi Abad, M/Wali, Sohny, P/Gheb feeders, 10:00am to 13:00pm Adyala Jail, Khasala, Shahpur feeders, 09:30am to 14:30pm Jakkar feeder, 09:00am to 14:00pm Azizabad, Cap Aamir, GHQ, Radio Pakistan, Lalkurti, Cantt, Allama Iqbal, People Colony, Old Race Cource, Burma, Scheme-1, Tumair, G-8/1, Chatta, Abbasi Market, G-9/4, F.H.S, New United, Rehara, CM Pak, Behria Encl;, Kuldana, Barrian, Kotli Sattian, Bari Imam, Sercie Road, Gangal, Shakrial, Katarian, Maj. Masood, Mohan Pura, Jinnah Road, Industrial, K.S.Syed, Car Chowk (Jail Park-I for safety), Haider Road, Murree Brewery (National Park for safety), NPF-1 (PWD-I for safety), Tipu Road, Morgah feeders, 09:30am to 15:00pm Kaka Khail feeder and surrounding areas.—APP

