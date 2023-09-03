The Islamabad Capital Police have established aSpecial Investigation Cell to probe the cases related to financialassistance to terrorism and extremism.

On the special directions of Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Naseer Khan has taken the initiative to set up this special cell.

A police spokesperson said, “The in-charge of this cell will be an officer in Grade 17 and it will operate under the supervision of SSP CTD.” The ICCPO has stated, “This cell will function in accordance with international standards and will also seek cooperation from other law enforcement agencies in matters of special investigations.”

He further said, “Robust legal actions will be taken against the individuals involved in the financing of terrorism and extremism.”

Previously, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had established an anti-terrorism and extremism unit in CTD which was the first one of its kind in Pakistan. In this unit, Islamabad Capital Police teams are working to combat extremism in educational institutions and schools.

Furthermore, the Anti-Extremism Unit monitors sermons in mosques, reviews political, linguistic, religious, and sectarian content on social media and websites, and identifies individuals involved in extremism-related crimes.