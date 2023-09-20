Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz chaired a meeting with representatives from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday at the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting focused on strategies and initiatives to enhance international trade, promote exports, and improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan. During the session, the PBC presented a series of recommendations aimed at addressing key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

The PBC emphasized the importance of rationalizing key inputs such as electricity, gas, and labour to enhance the overall competitiveness of Pakistani industries. The PBC also stressed the importance of promoting IT sector and transition from commodities to value addition and branding.

The Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz welcomed the delegation and expressed his unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating trade. He assured that regional trade would be facilitated through proper channels to bolster regional economic ties.

He called on the members of PBC to come forward and play their due role in formalising the economic activities. Dr. Gohar Ejaz also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combatting smuggling activities, ensuring a level playing field for legitimate businesses.

He said, “I will visit every industrial city and make every industry functional”, demonstrating his dedication to public service and enhancing Pakistan’s industrial landscape. The Commerce Minister also outlined his commitment to opening up new markets, increasing IT exports, and promoting E-Commerce to boost Pakistan’s GDP.

He also mentioned plans for organizing trade exhibitions and securing concessions from trade partners. Dr. Gohar Ejaz highlighted the government’s intention under SIFC to make IT exports a significant contributor to the country’s GDP. This meeting marked a significant step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its international trade ties, enhance exports, and improve the ease of doing business.