Husband kills wife over domestic dispute

A man strangled his wife to death over some domestic dispute with her. The police on Saturday told that one Adeel strangled his wife Naureen (26), a mother of two who worked as a nurse in a local hospital, to death in Faisal Colony in the limits of Pasroor City police station, over some domestic issue.

It is told that the accused, who used to work as a barber, gave some thing intoxicating to his wife and then strangled and killed her after she went unconscious. It is also told that later on the accused had phoned his brother-in-law, Farooq, and informed him that his sister had committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan. The police has registered a case against accused on the report of Farooq and managed to arrest him.