Humid weather with rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Kohat, Zhob, Hyderabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Multan Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.1 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade, respectively. Humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8am and 48pc at 5pm.

According to FFD, Lahore, at present Weak Seasonal Low persists over Northern Balochistan and is a source of moist currents which are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet. A fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northwestern Bay of Bengal (India), it mentioned. It further added that yesterday yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

The FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm and rain with moderate falls at isolated places over upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej besides over Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala Divisions of Punjab and also Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.—APP

