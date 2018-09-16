Hot weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala division and Kashmir while mainly hot and humid weather may persist in most parts of the country.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is prevailing over upper parts of the country, an official of met office told APP. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala division and Islamabad.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours was: Sialkot (Cantt 07mm, AP Trace), Islamabad (ZP 01mm). Highest temperature recorded during the last 24 hours: Nukkundi 44,C, Dalbandin, Shaheed Benazirabad 43,C, Dadu, Sibbi, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal 42,C.—APP

