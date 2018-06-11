Hot, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, it predicted more rain-thundershower coupled with gusty winds in Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur divisions, besides upper Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according the PMD’s daily forecast report.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob and Sukkur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. While, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

During the period, Layyah received 25mm rain, D.G khan and Multan 12mm, Rahim Yar Khan 6mm, Rawalpindi 3mm, Jhang, Kot Addu, Khanpur and Murree 1mm, Zhob 15mm, Malamjabba 12 mm, Saidu Sharif 9mm, Kohat and Kalam 4mm, Dir 1mm, Muzaffarabad 4mm, Jaccobabad 1mm, Gilgit-Baltistan and Bagrote 3mm. Highest temperature 51°C was recorded inTurbat, while 47°C in Dadu and Sibbi.—APP