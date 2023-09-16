In Pakistan, Honda City is offered in five trims, including Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.
Honda City amassed huge buyers as its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability are worth trying. The 5-seater sedan comes with a contemporary design and the latest tech gear.
It comes with electric power steering (EPS), front power windows / electric windows, a modern infotainment system, and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).
Honda City Latest Price September 2023
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs4,779,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
Honda City Specifications
Honda City Fuel Average
Honda City Colors
Honda City comes in seven colors including Carnelian Red · Urban Titanium · Taffeta White · Lunar Silver Metallic · Modern Steel Metallic · Sporty Blue Metallic · Crystal Black Pearl and Front Grill.