Hamdard Naunehal Assembly holds Children’s Seerat Conference

Staff Reporter

Children’s Seerat Conference was held yesterday under aegis of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter at a local hotel. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan said that Companions of Holly Prophet (PBUH) had impressed whole world by adopting his praiseworthy qualities and as a result half of world came into the fold of Islam.

‘Today’s Muslims lack these commendable qualities, that’s why they are backward and be in need of support from unfamiliar people in every walk of life.

Should they adopt the qualities of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and follow principles of Islam in letter and spirit, there is no reason that they would not be able to overcome their troubles and get their lost glory’, she said, adding ‘life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best role model not only for Muslims but all human beings.

Young speakers Saira Kamran, Urfa Sadiq, Sy Subhan Haider Shah, Muhammad Saquib Khan, Safina Riaz, Zemal Noor Alam also spoke. A Mehfil-i-Na’at was also held on occasion, in which young na’at khuwan paid great homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH). Besides teachers, parents, children in a large number attended Children’s Seerat Conference.