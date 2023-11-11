In order to provide relief to intending pilgrims amid skyrocketing inflation, the caretaker federal government is likely to slash Hajj expenses this year, revealed Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed. Addressing a dinner reception, organised by the Pakistan Business Group Organization Punjab Chapter, Ahmed indicated his intention to announce the Hajj policy by Wednesday (November 15). He emphasised the consistent adherence to the Hajj Policy since 2004, underscoring the importance of respecting and implementing the directives of the Saudi government both in letter and spirit. Highlighting a notable accomplishment of his government, Aneeq disclosed that the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage would incur a reduced cost, now standing at less than Rs1,075,000, compared to the previous pilgrimage which incurred expenses of Rs1,175,000.