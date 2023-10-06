The Grand Democratic Alliance is planning to write to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complain of the Sindh Chief Minister House, Sindh Election Commissioner and other provincial institutions’ involvement in manipulating the coming general elections in favour of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim made the announcement to this effect as he spoke to media persons at the Functional League House the other day.He said the GDA would try to lodge the complaint with like-minded parties such as the MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). Criticising the provincial election commissioner, Rahim said he had played a suspicious role during the local government elections and the GDA would inform the ECP about it.He said the GDA and like-minded parties were concerned about the one-sided delimitation of constituencies in Sanghar and Khairpur that would reduce the GDA’s seats unfairly.

He maintained that the ECP had favoured the PPP through pre-election manipulations.The GDA would expose all irregularities in the delimitation of constituencies, he said, adding that the alliance demanded immediate removal of Sindh’s election commissioner.We would make it clear to the chief election commissioner that if our legitimate demands were not addressed through legal means.