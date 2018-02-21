GCU celebrates Chinese New Year

Salim Ahmed

A festive ceremony was held here on Tuesday at the Government College University Lahore to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah was the chief guest at the ceremony organized by the Center of Excellence, China Studies (CECS).

The day-long festivity was marked by Chinese music and pictorial cultural exhibition whereas a large number of Chinese teachers and businessmen residing in the provincial metropolis also addressed the ceremony and briefed the participants about the Chinese culture, customs, lifestyle and traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU CECS Director Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt highlighted the need for establishment of more Chinese Studies centers throughout the country, saying that social and cultural integration of two friendly nations was highly crucial for the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He also stressed the need for strong academic and research collaboration among the universities of China and Pakistan for technology transfer, which, he said, should be an integral part of CPEC for the real economic benefits.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that celebrating and observing other cultures helped them understanding their own.