Special Assistant to Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that Gaza and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are becoming graveyards for children, , who have been the worst victims of the two unsettled land disputes.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is also wife of an illegally detained Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a video message on the International day of Children on Monday, said: “Let’s make a pledge not to forget the oppressed children of Gaza and IIOJK and protect them from massacring at the hands of their brutal and inhuman aggressors Israeli and Indian forces.”

She said that Israeli forces and Indian forces were killing children in Gaza and IIOJK at an unfathomable rate, adding that over the past 40 days, Israeli forces have murdered more than 5,000 children in Gaza, besides 1,800 children are missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Similarly, Mushaal said that Kashmiri children had been abducted, harassed and killed mercilessly by Indian troops, adding that the situation had even further deteriorated after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35a in the occupied valley.

She revealed that 919 children were among around 100,000 people martyred by Indian brutal forces since January 01, 1989, rendering about 200,000 children orphaned in the occupied territory.

Mushaal Mullick reminded that India was signatory of international conventions and treaties for the protection of children but Indian state did not have any regard for international conventions, adding that there were draconian laws of Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), which added fuel to the fire because these acts safeguarded the heinous crimes of Indian troops against innocent Kashmiri youth.

She stressed the need that the world powers and UN bodies should not watch the expanding graveyards of Palestinian and Kashmiri children as mute spectators of but they should wake up, raise their voices and take tangible steps to stop the atrocities against the Palestine and Kashmiri people predominantly children forthwith.—KMS